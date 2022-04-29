We invite you to become part of KETK’s Clear the Shelters 2022, the annual, nationwide “adopt and donate” campaign run by the NBC stations. Since 2015 the initiative has helped more than 703,000 pets find their forever homes. In the last three years we’ve also raised over $3.4 million to benefit rescues and shelters.

This year’s month-long event will run from Aug. 1-31. KETK and the Clear the Shelters team will work with you in advance and throughout the campaign to make it an easy and fulfilling experience.

Here are some key points regarding the campaign:

Our month-long virtual adoption drive prioritizes shelter plus adopter safety following local COVID-19 guidelines.

It’s flexible: KETK and shelters determine live on-site adoption days based on shelter safety situations.

If possible, we strongly encourage you to hold on-site adoption days on the last weekend of the campaign and promote this event.

Our shelter/rescue partners ARE NOT asked to waive or reduce adoption fees.

asked to waive or reduce adoption fees. We provide all participating shelters with a free, easy fundraising opportunity hosted by our partner, Greater Good Charities.

You can choose to participate in both the adoption and donation portions of clear the shelters, or only one.

The campaign receives both local and national exposure, which you can amplify on your social media. We will provide you with social guidelines, suggested copy and social assets to do so.

Can we count on you to participate this year?

If so, please fill out this registration form: KETK.com/CTS

You will then be entered into the system as a participant and added to the Clear the Shelters email distribution list and included in all correspondence regarding the campaign.

KETK is your Clear the Shelters station for East Texas. We look forward to having you join the Clear the Shelters campaign.

KETK CLEAR THE SHELTERS TEAM

REGISTER: KETK.com/CTS

EMAIL: CLEARTHESHELTERS@KETK.COM

PHONE: 903-581-5656