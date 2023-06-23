TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is once again working to ‘Clear the Shelters’ in partnership with East Texas animal rescues and shelters as part of an NBC nationwide campaign.

NBCUniversal Local’s pet adoption and donation campaign, Clear The Shelters, will return for its ninth consecutive year from Aug. 1 to 31. As part of that campaign, KETK is partnering with local shelters, rescues and fosters to help find loving homes for animals in need.

As part of the initiative, NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including KETK in Tyler, partner with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.

Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. The 2022 campaign established a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000. Nearly 1,400 animal shelters and rescues covering all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam participated in last year’s campaign.

“We are proud that Clear The Shelters supports the many outstanding shelters and rescues in our communities that perform the vital work of caring for vulnerable animals, so we are very excited for the campaign’s return this August to help them find new homes for animals in need and raise more money to fund their efforts. We are so thankful for our many generous supporters and partners, including our employees, participating shelters, affiliate stations and Hill’s Pet Nutrition, who enable Clear The Shelters to make such a meaningful impact each year.” Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local’s Executive Vice President of Diginets & Original Production

The 2023 Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit and longtime campaign partner, which will host the fundraising campaign, built courtesy of Fundraise Up, an online donation platform that helps nonprofits grow revenue. Donors have the option to cover transaction fees with their donation so that 100% goes directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice. Online donations can be made during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the fifth consecutive campaign through WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors, submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-based pet nutrition, is returning as the lead national sponsor for a sixth year in a row.

The Dodo, the leading animal and pet brand, will serve as a media partner for the seventh campaign.

Details on 2023 Clear The Shelters highlights and initiatives, including specials on participating NBC and Telemundo stations, will be announced at a later time. Fundraising totals and the number of pet adoptions will be announced after the conclusion of the campaign.

For more information on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

