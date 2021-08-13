Cherokee County K9 given vest ‘honoring those who served and sacrificed’

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Cherokee County K9 officer has received a potentially life-saving gift.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Odin was given a bulletproof and stab-proof vest thanks to a donation from nonprofit organization called Vested Interest in K9s.

The vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed” across the chest.

Back in March, Odin joined the sheriff’s office after he and deputy Tyler Due completed nine weeks of training at the Houston K9 Academy where Odin was named Top Dog. Due and Odin are trained in narcotic detection, tracking and apprehension.

Odin, a Belgian Malinois, was donated to the department by K9 Officers, a nonprofit group that also covered the cost of training.

The organization that made his new vest possible works to provide potentially life-saving body armor for K9 officers. Vests are U.S. made and custom fitted.

Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,300 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million made possible through donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement agencies. K9s with expired vests can also participate.

Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283 and weighs an average of 4-5 lbs.