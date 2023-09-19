TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Clear the Shelters 2023 ended with almost 600 animals adopted out of local rescues and shelters.

NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters is a nationwide monthlong campaign that partners with local stations like KETK to help find loving homes for animals in need. KETK partnered with local shelters, rescues and fosters to educate East Texans of the importance of not only adoption, but supporting our local shelters and rescues by donations, volunteering, fostering along with microchipping and registration, and the importance of controlling the pet population.

Thanks to our nearly 20 local shelters, a grand total of 572 animals were adopted from our local partners in the month of August.

Nationwide, 158,571 pets were adopted this year, helping Clear the Shelters hit an exciting milestone: more than 1 million animals adopted since 2015.

“It’s been an immense privilege to witness the growth of Clear The Shelters from a local initiative led by our stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39, to a nationwide cause that has helped a million pets find new homes,” said NBCUniversal Local Chairman Valari Staab.

NBCUniversal announced the milestone in collaboration with partners Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Greater Good Charities and WeRescue.

See below for a list of KETK’s Clear the Shelters partners:

In addition to that, KETK’s annual pet supply drive raised more than 1,000 lbs of pet supplies including food, treats, cleaning supplies, formula, cat litter, puppy pads and more. Those supplies are divided up and distributed to local rescues and shelters.

This year’s pet supply drive doubled our 500 lbs total from 2022.

Nationwide, more than $575,000 was donated to animals shelters and rescues as part of Clear the Shelter’s fundraising efforts.