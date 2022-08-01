MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Aiming to reduce the population of unwanted dogs and cats while reducing animal cruelty is only part of what APET is about.

APET, or Animal Preservation of East Texas, hopes to accomplish their goals through spay/neuter initiatives and education. They recognize the importance of education and public outreach “to foster a sentiment of compassionate, responsible pet ownership.”

They hope to grow into an SPCA-type shelter to provide refuge and adoption options for homeless dogs and cats.

You can help APET by donating, volunteering, or even shopping at their designated thrift stores.