ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter took over as the county shelter on April 1, 2020 and immediately began transforming it.

Their mission is to promote the humane treatment of animals through care, education and advocacy– providing shelter, food, medical care and love to animals.

They serve citizens and pets alike, employing animal lovers who help create a supportive community to build strong networks of fosters, rescues and animal lovers. All with a common mission: to save more lives.

Donations are needed, including the items on the following list:

Blue Dawn dish soap

Hand sanitizer

Laundry detergent (“HE” only)

Paper towels

Toilet tissue

Non-clumping cat litter

Dog biscuits and cat treats

Squeaky toys for dogs

Cat toys

Tall kitchen trash bags

Wet kitten food

Dry cat and kitten chow (no red dye)

Dry puppy and dog food (No red dye, like TSC’s 4-health, Purina One and Purina Dog Chow)

Vienna sausages (for giving medications)

You can visit their website to learn more about the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter, including upcoming events, adoption information, donation opportunities and pet news.