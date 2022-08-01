HEMPHILL, Texas (KETK) – “We take whoever needs us and we deal with the reasons when they get here.”

That’s only part of Barking Mad Animal Rescue’s mission. Their website states that they take the dogs nobody else wants– not just the cute dogs, they have the dogs that need them and don’t have anywhere to go.

They actively post on their social media and highlight homeless dogs in need of some help. They share the stories of animals as they heal and grow, and ultimately help them find forever homes.

“We are the ones that crawl into the kennels with them and curl up so they know they are not alone. We are the ones that hand feed a tortured soul too starved to eat. We are the ones that hold a broken body down and medicate, causing more pain, but do it for the healing of a soul. We are the ones that stroke naked, scabbed over, leathered hide so that they can feel the human kindness they crave so badly. We are the ones that brave the snarls, growls, the bites to show them that we care enough to pull them to safety. We are the ones that cry our tears into lifeless fur…to hold them for their last breathes so that they don’t go alone. We are the ones that walk by their sides until their perfect place is found… perfect is the only thing acceptable for our rescued babies. We are the ones that lose a piece of our hearts every time one leaves our care….a part of us always goes with them. Always.“ -Barking Mad Animal Rescue

For more information on BMAR and the animals they save, visit their website.