POLLOK, Texas (KETK) – The story of Blue Collar Mutts Rescue starts with a stray pup lying in the middle of a country road, pregnant and alone.

Determined to give the dog a safe place to bring her pups into the world, a mother-daughter team took her in and lovingly named her Daisie. Daisie gave birth to 12 healthy puppies.

After that, it became the goal of the mother-daughter duo to find a good home for her and all her pups, and Blue Collar Mutts Rescue was born. They partnered with another mother-daughter duo, with the mission to “save as many lives as possible for the voiceless animals that are mistreated, lost and/or forgotten in Angelina and surrounding counties in Texas.”

BCMR strived to educate the general public and pet owners alike of the importance of spaying or neutering and microchipping your pets.

For more information on how to help out, you can visit Blue Collar Mutts Rescue’s Facebook page.