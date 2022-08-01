HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community.

Each day, they strive to do the following:

Promote responsible pet ownership.

Protect citizens by housing public nuisance animals brought by local law enforcement.

Prevent unnecessary euthanasia by diligently locating homes for every animal possible within their care.

You can visit the Henderson Animal Center’s webpage for more information.