HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community.
Each day, they strive to do the following:
- Promote responsible pet ownership.
- Protect citizens by housing public nuisance animals brought by local law enforcement.
- Prevent unnecessary euthanasia by diligently locating homes for every animal possible within their care.
You can visit the Henderson Animal Center’s webpage for more information.