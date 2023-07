At Dude’s Second Chance Rescue Animals Are Our Mission. We focus on making a positive effect by helping animals in need.

HARLETON, Texas (KETK) – Dudes Second Chance Rescue has officially joined KETK for Clear the Shelters 2023.

The nonprofit animal rescue is based in Harleton and has a team of volunteers committed to helping stray dogs and cats in East Texas.

Dudes Second Chance Rescue has a very active social media presence. They host online fundraisers when their animals are in need of some extra help.

They are located at 156 Spruce Drive in Harleton.