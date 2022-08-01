MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Friends of Marshall Animals is an organization with a lot on its plate.

In August 2021, Marshall went from having the oldest animal shelter in the state to having the newest, according to FOMA. They were formed in 2012 and became an official nonprofit in 2018.

FOMA is continuing their robust fostering program, sponsoring numerous fundraising events and coordinating public adoption opportunities. They also work with the City of Marshall to establish training programs, spay/neuter clinics, and community outreach programs.

You can learn more from the Friends of Marshall Animals website.