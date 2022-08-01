LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Furr Ever Pets Rescue in Longview has a specific goal: to help small dogs in the area.

Since its inception in 2014 by a group of volunteers, FEPR intervenes on stray animals or when owners are unable to keep a dog.

“Often these pets are so grief stricken they are making themselves sick and we have to get them grounded and emotionally and physically well again,” according to the rescue’s website.

FEPR gives veterinary care and will foster pets until they are adopted and often hold adoption events. If you’re looking for a pint-sized rescue companion from the Longview area, you’re in luck. You can see their dog listings on their website.

There are a lot of ways to help out the shelter, including through donations and volunteering. For more details on how to help, visit their website.