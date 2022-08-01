GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – If you’re looking for a volunteer-run, no kill animal rescue in the Gladewater area, look no farther than Hope for Pets Rescue.

Operating since 2012, they are dedicated to the reduction of homeless and mistreated companion pets in East Texas. They mainly return lost pets to their owners, find forever homes for homeless or mistreated animals, spay and neuter as many pets as possible to control the overwhelming population and educate the community on how to properly care for animals.

There are a lot of ways to help out: you can donate, volunteer, adopt or foster.