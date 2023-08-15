NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NBC’s Clear the Shelters campaign, in partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition, is helping find homes for local animals in need.

“6 million is the number that we are often seeing, so six million pets entering shelters each year… we’re seeing a growing number of those not leaving,” said Caroline Chulick, VP of Marketing for Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “The actual adoption rates are going down, so of course that means these dogs and cats are spending more time, more of their lives unfortunately in shelters rather than in those loving homes that they so deserve.”

She said over the last 20 years, Hill’s Pet Nutrition has helped more than 13 million pets get adopted.

Award-winning photographer and animal advocate Sophie Gamand has been volunteering around the U.S. and beyond to photograph pets. A good photo can be instrumental in getting a pet adopted.

“Everywhere, I’ve seen the same thing: when the photos are good, they create an emotional connection between potential adopters and the pets, so the pets get adopted faster,” Gamand said. “Sometimes I’ve seen pets who have waited years– five, six, seven, even eight years in a cage in a shelter with no interest from the public– and that one photo made that connection and they got adopted, so it’s so important.”

Gamand and Chulick encouraged people to reach out to their local shelters to learn about volunteer opportunities so you can help animals in your area.

To learn more, watch the video above and visit Clear the Shelters online.