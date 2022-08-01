LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Kurth Memorial Animal Services & Adoption Center serves as animal control and enforcement for Lufkin, but they do so much more than that.

They also accept animal surrenders from around Angelina County and they help people make the right match when they adopt an animal. The shelter also has a foster program to place animals that would have been euthanized due to time and space in the shelter in caring homes while they await potential adoption.

Kurth could not exist without volunteers, and there are plenty of opportunities to help out depending on your skills, availability and areas of interest. Volunteers come at their convenience and stay however long they choose.

Kurth depends on volunteers to do things staff aren’t able to spend time doing: working one-on-one with an animal, socializing dogs and cats, teaching commands, photographing and helping promote animals for adoption.

For more information on Kurth, visit the Kurth Memorial Adoptions website.