LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With a popular social media presence and years of helping animals find the right homes, the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center has become a staple in the area.

Their webpage has a list of adoptable dogs and cats, lost and found, ways to get involved, information on animal control and information on adoption.

You can donate through Longview PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving), which is a nonprofit that supports the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. You can also donate everyday supplies to the center, including the following:

Disinfecting wipes

Pine Sol/Fabulousa

Paper towels

Hand soap

Dishwashing soap

Sponges

Multi-purpose cleaner

Hand sanitizer

Microfiber towels

55-gallon trash bags

13-gallon trash bags

ZipLock bags – all sizes

Dog treats- MilkBones – all sizes (prefer small and medium)

New collar/leashes – all sizes – dogs and cats (prefer 6-foot clip leashes)

Kong toys – all sizes

Plastic or metal crates – all sizes

Dog/cat/puppy/kitten/senior canned – wet food

For more ways to get involved, including how to help the center or sponsor a pet, you can visit their ‘Get Involved’ webpage.