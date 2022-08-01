MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall Pet Adoption Center & Animal Control prides itself on its dedication to the welfare and wellbeing of pets in the community.

“We work diligently to improve the lives of these animals by educating pet owners of the importance of spaying and neutering, offering information on low/no-cost spay/neuter programs in the area, informing owners about animal care ordinances and enforcing these ordinances when owners prove unwilling or unable to comply,” according to their website.

They are responsible for picking up stray dogs in Marshall and get unwanted pets from around the county, while working to improve the bond between pets and people.

They are committed to increasing awareness of spaying/neutering, serving the welfare of the public by enforcing animal control ordinances, acting as the local rabies control authority and protecting the community from stray and dangerous dogs, and investigating cases of cruelty, neglect and abandonment.

You can check out animals up for adoption on their Facebook and find volunteer information on their website.