NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Animal Services and Adoption Center works tirelessly to ensure stray cats and dogs in their community find good homes.

They enforce laws pertaining to animals within city limits and answers calls from the public about complaints of loose dogs, wildlife and livestock. The center also investigates animal bites and animal cruelty.

Their mission, according to their website, is as follows:

To encourage the importance of responsible pet ownership

To educate the community about city ordinances and state statutes regarding animals

To promote the importance of spaying and neutering to reduce pet overpopulation and euthanasia

For Clear the Shelters this year, the center hopes to find every Nacogdoches shelter pet a loving forever family. They have many dogs and cats available for adoption, as listed on their website.

They also often share photos and stories of the shelter animals on their Facebook page.