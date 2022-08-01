TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven was started by a young man with a kind heart many years ago, and it has only grown since then.

It was started by Nicholas when he was only 13. Nicholas is now 22, and Nicholas Pet Haven has gone on to rescue and find homes for countless strays who need them.

Nicholas Pet Haven is very active on social media, posting photos and information about their pets available for adoption as well as dogs and cats in and around the community who need help.

For more information on Nicholas Pet Haven and ways to help, visit their Facebook page.