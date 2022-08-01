BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – In June 2011, a Great Dane named Rocky was “irresponsibly and needlessly” euthanized despite many rescue efforts, with his story even gaining media attention due to its tragic nature.

Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue has since been saving Great Danes in his honor ever since. They are a nonprofit organization dedicated to “the rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing of Great Danes, Great Dane mixes, and other giant breeds that have been abused, neglected and/or abandoned.”

SRGDRR has been helping dogs ever since, carrying the memory of Rocky with them. The group is completely led by volunteers and funded by donations, adoption donations and fundraisers.

Donations to them are tax-deductible and all money raised goes straight to their rescue fund. You can help them by donating money or time.