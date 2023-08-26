TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene said Clear the Shelters began in 2014 and this is the first year they have gotten to hold a big event since she started in 2020.

“Clear the shelters was started to try to help bring awareness for shelter pets to get adopted and donations for the smaller entities,” said Amber Greene, supervisor, Smith County Animal Control and Shelter.

“The great thing that they’re doing as far as the free adoptions, I know a lot of people want dogs but necessarily can’t afford the fees as far as that is concerned,” Vicente Barrientos, adopted a dog.

During the month of august all adoption fees are waived if you donate rags and towels to the shelter. Greene sasy so far more than 25 dogs have gotten adopted by people like vicente barrientos.

“Defiantly want to try to do our part and get as many dogs out of the shelter into homes as we can,” said Barrientos.

“When you adopt a shelter dog, you’re not just saving one life, you’re saving two,” said Greene.

He and his son blair oliver saw Barts and just knew he need to come home with them. Adding Barts is considered a hero dog for donating blood to other rescues.

“He’s been helping other dogs out, then I want to at least continue that for him,” said Barrientos.

Now he is excited to get barts home to meet his other dogs.

“He’s been really great already, and my son here was his favorite and he’s excited to to bring him home and show him for the rest of the family,” said Barrientos.

Barrientos and Greene added that if you can’t adopt then foster or donate to a local shelter or rescue.