TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has a noteworthy mission: to improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering and elevate their status in society.

They’ve become regular guests on KETK’s East Texas Live, bringing homeless dogs and cats who could use a little time in the spotlight to help them find their forever home.

Recently, they announced their Raise the Woof campaign, which aims to raise enough money to renovate their building on W. Grande Boulevard so the organization can consolidate their operations.

To help SPCA help the animals, you can donate, volunteer, foster, or adopt. Their website lists ways to help as well as shows the dogs and cats available for adoption.