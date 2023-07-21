TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People, East Texas’ oldest no-kill animal shelter, marks 55 years of dedicated service with a remarkable milestone of rescuing over 84,000 pets.
Providing a safe haven for cats and dogs, their mission of finding forever families continues to transform lives and promote responsible pet ownership. Support their life-saving work through donations or volunteering today.
The adoption fee is only $150 for cats and $175 for dogs, and includes:
- Spay/neuter
- Microchip
- All vaccinations including rabies
- Specialized health testing
Together, let’s create a brighter future for these beloved pets in need.
You can catch Pets Fur People on KETK’s East Texas Live for Pet of the Week.