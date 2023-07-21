The Humane Society's Pets Fur People is a selective admission, life-sustaining animal sanctuary. Our mission is to provide a temporary haven for the animals in our care, until they find their forever families. We are committed to reduce and ultimately eliminate euthanasia as an acceptable method of population control for unwanted dogs and cats. We promote the positive results of spay/neuter programs to reduce dog and cat overpopulation, and pride ourselves in teaching responsible pet guardianship.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People, East Texas’ oldest no-kill animal shelter, marks 55 years of dedicated service with a remarkable milestone of rescuing over 84,000 pets.

Providing a safe haven for cats and dogs, their mission of finding forever families continues to transform lives and promote responsible pet ownership. Support their life-saving work through donations or volunteering today.

The adoption fee is only $150 for cats and $175 for dogs, and includes:

Spay/neuter

Microchip

All vaccinations including rabies

Specialized health testing

Together, let’s create a brighter future for these beloved pets in need.

You can catch Pets Fur People on KETK’s East Texas Live for Pet of the Week.