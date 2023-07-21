TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People, East Texas’ oldest no-kill animal shelter, marks 55 years of dedicated service with a remarkable milestone of rescuing over 84,000 pets.

Providing a safe haven for cats and dogs, their mission of finding forever families continues to transform lives and promote responsible pet ownership. Support their life-saving work through donations or volunteering today.

The adoption fee is only $150 for cats and $175 for dogs, and includes:

  • Spay/neuter
  • Microchip
  • All vaccinations including rabies
  • Specialized health testing

Together, let’s create a brighter future for these beloved pets in need.

You can catch Pets Fur People on KETK’s East Texas Live for Pet of the Week.

Adoptable Dogs
Adoptable Cats
Donate
Volunteer
Amazon Smile Wishlist
Call 903-597-2471
Like @PetsFurPeopleTyler on Facebook
Follow @PetsFurPeople on Instagram
Events