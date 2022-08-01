TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Animal Control and Shelter works to take care of and find homes for stray dogs and cats in the city.

During the month of August, the shelter is offering no-cost adoptions for dogs and cats for Clear the Shelters. You can participate by bringing 12 new towels or fleece blankets or a new dog house. The dog houses go back into the community to help those who don’t have good shelter for their pets, and the towels and blankets will be used in the shelter.

To see the pets available for adoption or a list of services, you can visit their website.