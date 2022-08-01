TYLER, Texas (KETK) — During the month of August, the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter will be waiving adoption costs, in partnership with NBC’s Clear the Shelters.

The shelter is asking for a donation of 12 new towels, 12 new fleece blankets or a new dog house. The dog houses will go back to the community to help those that don’t have adequate shelter for their pets, while the towels and blankets will be used for the animals at the shelter.

The usual adoption fee is $120 for dogs and $80 for cats. All animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

If you are interested in adding a new furry friend to your home, submit an adoption application here.