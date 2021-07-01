East Texas Pints & Pups July 1st

Grab the pups for some outdoor fun and food on the patio at ETX Brewing Company for our SPCA East Texas: Pints & Pups! Come out and support a great cause with 10% of all proceeds go to the SPCA of East Texas.
THURSDAY, JULY 1ST
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
ETX BREWING CO.
221 S BROADWAY AVE, TYLER, TX 75702
SPCA East Texas Wish List:
- Puppy Pads
- IAMS Smart Puppy, Large Breed, & Minichunks Dog Food
- Tidy Cat Clumping Cat Litter
- Collars & Leashes of all sizes
- New or Used Towels & Blankets
- Dog Beds
- Dog & Cat Toys & Treats
- Cleaning Supplies such as Clorox Wipes, Paper Towels & Clorox Bleach
The Northeast Public Health District requires that all attending dogs be current on vaccinations and wear a current rabies tag.
Also, we ask that all puppies under one year of age in attendance be fully vaccinated. To help ensure all pooches will be on their best behavior, please refrain from bringing your unaltered pets to this event.
Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.
KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:
- Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)-SPCA
- Kurth Memorial Animal Services
- Smith County Animal Control and Shelter
- Justice for Samson Animal Rescue
- Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
- Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab
- The Humane Society of Angelina County
- SPCA East Texas
- Blue Collar Mutts Rescue
- City of Henderson Animal Center
More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.