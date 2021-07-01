East Texas Pints & Pups July 1st

Grab the pups for some outdoor fun and food on the patio at ETX Brewing Company for our SPCA East Texas: Pints & Pups! Come out and support a great cause with 10% of all proceeds go to the SPCA of East Texas.

THURSDAY, JULY 1ST

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

ETX BREWING CO.

221 S BROADWAY AVE, TYLER, TX 75702

SPCA East Texas Wish List:

Puppy Pads

IAMS Smart Puppy, Large Breed, & Minichunks Dog Food

Tidy Cat Clumping Cat Litter

Collars & Leashes of all sizes

New or Used Towels & Blankets

Dog Beds

Dog & Cat Toys & Treats

Cleaning Supplies such as Clorox Wipes, Paper Towels & Clorox Bleach

The Northeast Public Health District requires that all attending dogs be current on vaccinations and wear a current rabies tag.

Also, we ask that all puppies under one year of age in attendance be fully vaccinated. To help ensure all pooches will be on their best behavior, please refrain from bringing your unaltered pets to this event.