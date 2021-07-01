KETK East Texas Clear the Shelters August 23-September 19, 2021 Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches

East Texas Pints & Pups July 1st

Clear the Shelters

10% of proceeds go to the SPCA East Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Grab the pups for some outdoor fun and food on the patio at ETX Brewing Company for our SPCA East Texas: Pints & Pups! Come out and support a great cause with 10% of all proceeds go to the SPCA of East Texas.

THURSDAY, JULY 1ST
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
ETX BREWING CO.
221 S BROADWAY AVE, TYLER, TX 75702

SPCA East Texas Wish List:

  • Puppy Pads
  • IAMS Smart Puppy, Large Breed, & Minichunks Dog Food
  • Tidy Cat Clumping Cat Litter
  • Collars & Leashes of all sizes
  • New or Used Towels & Blankets
  • Dog Beds
  • Dog & Cat Toys & Treats
  • Cleaning Supplies such as Clorox Wipes, Paper Towels & Clorox Bleach

The Northeast Public Health District requires that all attending dogs be current on vaccinations and wear a current rabies tag.

Also, we ask that all puppies under one year of age in attendance be fully vaccinated. To help ensure all pooches will be on their best behavior, please refrain from bringing your unaltered pets to this event.

ETX BREWING CO.
221 S BROADWAY AVE, TYLER, TX 7570

Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.

KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:

More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51