East Texas SPCA in need of foster homes, essential items after rescuing 14 puppies

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The East Texas SPCA recued 14 small puppies on Wednesday. The nonprofit organization is also asking the community to help them support the animals with resources and assist them with fostering.

All of the dogs have been vaccinated, dewormed, given flea/tick prevention, and been microchipped, said the SPCA.

Two different dogs gave birth to the puppies. SPCA staff are planning to spay the mothers soon.

The nonprofit is hoping East Texans can help them provide the best care for the small animals.

“All you have to do is go online and fill out a foster application under the “how you can help” tab! Whether you can only foster for a short time or indefinitely, WE NEED YOU! If you have any questions about fostering, please email Volunteer@spcaeasttx.com,” said the SPCA.

The organization is also asking for IAMS puppy food, puppy pads and newspapers.

To visit their Amazon Wish List, click here.



“When you donate, it helps us continue to care for each and every animal that comes to us needing help,” added the SPCA.

The organization is also hoping a foster family can open up their home and care for the runt of the litter. She is half the size of the other animals and volunteers think she does not belong to either litter.

“We are looking for a foster family that can help keep a watchful eye on her since she is in need of more care! Please help if you can by either fostering or donating supplies to our organization,” said the SPCA.