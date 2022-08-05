Australian Shepherd and fluffy cat lie on the grass in the park.

An app designed to help you find the purr-fect pet to adopt is now even easier to use just in time for NBC and Telemundo’s annual Clear the Shelters initiative.

It’s the WeRescue app, which now has a dedicated tab for Clear the Shelters, allowing users to search by ZIP code to find participating rescue organizations near you. That way, you can see listings for all of the animals available for adoption.

WeRescue app | Credit: Mark Wade

There’s also a news feed feature in the app which now gives users the ability to upload pictures of their pets to share with the entire WeRescue community.

In addition, users will be able to see photos of other people’s rescued fur babies, read their adoption stories and comment on them. It’s a fun way to connect with other pet parents about the joys of animal adoption, while also drumming up excitement about Clear The Shelters.

“The WeRescue app team is proud to support the Clear The Shelters event for the fourth year — working with dedicated rescue shelter volunteers, foster parents, and NBCUniversal Local staff across the country to find forever homes for these amazing pets,” said WeRescue CEO Mark Wade. “There’s no greater joy than seeing a happy family walk out with a new rescue pet which they will love and cherish for years to come.”

The WeRescue app can be downloaded for all iPhone and iPad devices running version iOS 15.0 and above here.

This year’s Clear the Shelters event runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31.