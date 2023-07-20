LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Residents in Lufkin and Angelina County will have the opportunity to get their pets microchipped for free this weekend thanks to an event put on by Kurth Memorial Animal Services.

The event will be held on Friday from 12 to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Residents of the county can bring up to three pets per household to be microchipped on a first come, first served basis. There will be 75 microchips available at the event. The microchips will be registered and administered on-site.

The microchips are available at no cost to the public, but donations to Kurth Memorial Animal Services are welcomed.

The microchips will help to increase the rate at which lost pets are returned to their owner and help to reduce the number of intake at animal shelters.