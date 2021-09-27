FURCAST: Keep your pets cool

The summer heat was intense for us this past season. High temperatures peaked near 100°, but there were several days where it felt like 105° or higher. Now with Fall upon us, temperatures will slowly cool. However, we can still have some hot and unbearable days (even with a north wind & low humidity). Making sure our pets stay cool year-around is important for their overall health.

As temperatures reach 90-degrees outside, the inside temperature of our pets can reach near 100-degrees or higher. When outside, keep in mind your pet is going to feel warmer than you.

You can reduce their body temperature is by keeping pets in shaded areas. This will allow them to stay away from the direct sunlight.

Also, be sure your pet has ample water and food supply. That will keep them hydrated and full.

Finally, one way to reduce their temperature is by wetting their paws. It can help cool down their body temperature.