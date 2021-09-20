KETK East Texas Clear the Shelters August 23-September 19, 2021 Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches

FURCAST: Never leave pets in hot cars

Clear the Shelters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cooler temperatures may be on the way, but inside a car on a sunny day can still be dangerously hot.

Cars are a heat trap. Here is how hot it can get inside a car with the windows rolled up and no cold air moving.

Studies show cracking windows inside a car have no impact on cooling the temperature inside a car. The result can be of serious injury or even death. The best solution is either to take them with you when you get out of the car or leave them at home in the confines of air conditioning.

Read more about other impacts to pets in vehicles here.

We will have more tips in our Furcast segment each Thursday through October 7th on KETK News At Four & KETK News At Ten.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51