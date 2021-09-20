FURCAST: Never leave pets in hot cars

Cooler temperatures may be on the way, but inside a car on a sunny day can still be dangerously hot.

Cars are a heat trap. Here is how hot it can get inside a car with the windows rolled up and no cold air moving.

Studies show cracking windows inside a car have no impact on cooling the temperature inside a car. The result can be of serious injury or even death. The best solution is either to take them with you when you get out of the car or leave them at home in the confines of air conditioning.

