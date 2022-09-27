HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County 4-H members are hosting a pet supply drive for the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.

4-H is a leadership organization that is part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and said they decided to create this event for national 4-H week.

People are asked drop off supplies at the Harrison County Extension Office at 102 W. Houston in Marshall. The drive will run until Oct. 11.

The shelter needs the following items:

gallons of bleach

laundry soap

puppy pee pads

dawn dish soap

puppy food

kitten food

puppy formula

kitten formula

bleach spray

scrub brushes

spray bottles

paper towels

“We welcome other clubs, organizations and individuals to join in on this community service event,” said 4-H.

If someone wants to join 4-H or become a volunteer they can call 903-935-8413.