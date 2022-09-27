HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County 4-H members are hosting a pet supply drive for the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
4-H is a leadership organization that is part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and said they decided to create this event for national 4-H week.
People are asked drop off supplies at the Harrison County Extension Office at 102 W. Houston in Marshall. The drive will run until Oct. 11.
The shelter needs the following items:
- gallons of bleach
- laundry soap
- puppy pee pads
- dawn dish soap
- puppy food
- kitten food
- puppy formula
- kitten formula
- bleach spray
- scrub brushes
- spray bottles
- paper towels
“We welcome other clubs, organizations and individuals to join in on this community service event,” said 4-H.
If someone wants to join 4-H or become a volunteer they can call 903-935-8413.