HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With NBC’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event winding down, Henderson Animal Center decided to open their doors this weekend to give people an extra opportunity to stop by with adoption fees waived.

“I was really surprised this year has been more successful than the last,” said Director of the Henderson Animal Center, Charissa Pool. “We have actually done 23 adoptions geared towards specifically this event, so we’re seeing a lot more activity than last year.”

They’re normally open for adoptions from 10 to 4 Monday through Friday. You can learn more on their Facebook page.