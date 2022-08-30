Note: This is sponsored content

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Oyin Enoch, U.S. Wellness Marketing Director, with Hill’s Pet Nutrition joins East Texas Live Tuesday to discuss Hill’s Global Pet Nutrition Center.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition believes that every pet deserves food that meets their unique nutritional needs. Hill’s Global Pet Nutrition Center ensures they deliver on this. The research and development center is where they care for approximately 900 pets, whose sole responsibility is to eat. Everything done at the nutrition center is to ensure the right nutrient level in each and every one of their products.

