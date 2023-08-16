TYLER, Texas (KETK) — When getting a new dog, it is important to follow recommendations on how to make sure they are properly adapted to their new home. Amy Rainoshek, President of Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab (SRGDRR), gave some advice on how to introduce a new dog to a new environment as well as other pets that you may already have.

According to Rainoshek, “doing this checklist and proper decompression gives the new dog the best opportunity for fitting in to their new environment and family.”

First, you must prepare your home and your routine for the dog. You can do this by removing “high value toys, food and bones” from the new dog’s vicinity. You must also be prepared to schedule feed your pet, and not “free feed” them. You should also put away resident pets by keeping them in a separate area of the house for the initial time that you are letting the new pet get used to their new space.

Within the the first 72 hours, you should show your new dog the house, bathroom area and safe spaces. Give them time to get used to smells, sounds and routine. Make sure to keep dogs separate and do not let them come face to face yet.

After your new dog has gotten used to their new surroundings and it is time to introduce them to your other pets, SRGDRR recommends the following: take them on “parallel walks” using secure leashes and martingale collars with at least two people, separated, where there is no pressure for the dogs to meet. You may need to repeat this process over a few days. Gradually decrease the distance between the dogs if signals are good and avoid direct, face to face interactions.

Next, once you have detected that there is no tension between the dogs, take them in a fenced area with at least two handlers with short leashes on both dogs. Allow the dogs to be off the leash if there is no tension.

Also, avoid toys and balls, as well as shared food or treats, and heed caution when giving more attention to one pet than the other. Another important thing to remember is to avoid places of “extreme emotions” such as dog parks, and always try to keep your pets in “neutral territories.”

As far as your new dog being well-adjusted, they will most likely be overwhelmed with their new surroundings within the first three days. According to a pamphlet Rainoshek referenced from RescueDogs101, “they will not be comfortable enough to be themselves” yet, so don’t be alarmed if your dog doesn’t want to eat for the first couple of days because many dogs don’t eat when they are stressed.

“Your dog also may shut down and want to curl up in his crate or under the table. They may be scared and unsure what is going on, or they may be the opposite and test you to see what he can get away with, kind of like a teenager,” said the advice from RescueDogs101.

The advice pamphlet also gave an idea of your dog’s comfortability levels after three weeks and then three months.

“After three weeks, your dog will be starting to settle in, feeling more comfortable and realizing this really may be a forever home. By this time, your dog has figured out the environment and will be getting into the routine that you have set,” according to the advice from RescueDogs101.

After your dog gets more settled, they will begin to be more comfortable. However, this might also cause some issues in their behavior if they become a bit too comfortable.

By the three-month mark, you should be able to balance discipline and rules, with giving your dog enough space and freedom to feel safe and at home. This is when a true bond can be built.

“You have built trust and a true bond with your dog, which gives them a complete sense of security with you,” RescueDogs101 said.

SRGDRR is a non-profit organization run by volunteers dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing of Great Danes and other large breeds that have been abused, neglected or abandoned.

If you would like to learn more about their mission, you can visit their website here.