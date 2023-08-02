POLLOK, Texas (KETK) – If you’ve decided it’s time to bring a pet into your life, you’ve probably weighed a lot of options: adopt vs. shop, cat vs. dog and so on.

But how can you ensure you and your pet are a match for one another before deciding on that kind of commitment? Bridgett Briley from Blue Collar Mutts Rescue laid out three main things to consider before bringing a furry friend into your home:

LIFESTYLE

Briley explained the primary cause of most adoption failures is getting an animal that does not match your lifestyle.

“First, you want an animal that fits your lifestyle, so if you’re not an active person, you do not want an active dog,” Briley explained. “If you go out and hike, bike, go to the lake and go for walks and you’ll throw the ball, then a more energetic dog or puppy will fit your lifestyle better.”

It’s not just activity level that matters. You should consider if your living situation can comfortably house an animal, your day-to-day routines, how many hours per day you work, how much time you spend at home, what you do when you’re not at work and more.

A lot of rescues will do a home visit beforehand to scope the place out, and the application process asks specific questions in an attempt to match the right person to the right animal. Some rescues, like Blue Collar Mutts Rescue, will do a sleepover test over the course of a weekend to see how the dog adjusts. It’s a low-pressure way to ensure you’re adopting the right animal for you.

PREPARATIONS

Living with a pet comes with a lot of added responsibilities, including new financial obligations.

By day one, you’ll need to have basic supplies like food, a collar, toys, treats, a bed and more. You’ll also need to research, because not all dog food/treats are created equal.

In addition to those basic necessities, you’ll need to think ahead for potential last-minute accommodations. Briley said crate training is an important duty for dog owners.

“Every puppy and dog should be crate trained, because you never know when there’s an emergency,” Briley said.

There’s also the task of making sure your home is safe for a pet, and making sure your valuable possessions are out of reach of prying paws.

“See what’s on the floor, the cords, the shoes, whatnot, anything that’s on that lower level that they do not want destroyed that may be hazardous to a puppy,” Briley said. “Basically, you have to pet-proof a home.”

The ASPCA recommends tucking away electrical cords, plugging up nooks where a pet could get stuck, making sure all windows have secure screens, remove any poisonous houseplants and confirm that no pest control traps have been left anywhere in the house.

MEDICAL

Before you get a pet, it’s important to know the animal’s medical history and needs. When adopting from a reputable source, medical records should be available for the animal. At the very least, you’ll want to know when/if your pet has been vaccinated and if it has been treated for issues like heartworms.

“When you adopt a pet, you need to make sure that you’re provided with accurate and proper records,” Briley said.

If the animal is vetted at a veterinarian’s office, it will have a medical chart complete with vaccine information.

Something else to prioritize is planning your pets medical care prior to adoption. Briley recommends finding a good local veterinarian before getting an animal, or making it one of your first orders of business afterwards.