TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the third year in a row, KETK News is hosting a pet supply drive for local animal shelters.

The event has already started and is running through Aug. 19. Residents can drop off their donations at our KETK station located on 4300 Richmond Road in Tyler.

We’re accepting donations Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. -5 p.m.

Shelters need items like food, bedding, cleaning supplies and toys.