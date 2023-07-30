TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year is the fourth year in a row that KETK News is hosting a pet supply drive to support East Texas animal shelters and rescues. Last year KETK raised over 500 pounds of pet supplies to donate to local shelters.

Interested in donating? KETK News is accepting donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at our station located at 4300 Richmond Road in Tyler until August 25.

The shelters need all kind of things like pet food, toys, bedding and even cleaning supplies. For more ideas KETK has compiled a list of what you can donate.

Here’s KETK’s list of the needs of our animal shelters and rescues: