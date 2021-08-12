Kitten at SPCA of East Texas overcomes bad eye infection, gets adopted

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A kitten brought to the SPCA of East Texas with a bad eye infection is healed and entering a brighter future.

The kitten, named Boss Baby, was brought to SPCA of East Texas at only 3 weeks old with eyes closed shut with infection.

“He is the definition of a miracle kitten but thanks to his foster mom, Brittany Carpenter, he is doing much better!” SPCA of East Texas said in a Facebook post.

Eventually Boss Baby was adopted by Carpenter’s sister-in-law, Julie Bovenkamp, who fell in love with the kitten during a family visit.

Bovenkamp took Boss Baby to live life in Richardson.

Photo courtesy of Nicholas Pet Haven



Boss Baby is not the only East Texas kitten who was found with an infection and in need of a home. Back in May, a litter of kittens were found tied in a garbage bag in Tyler. A local veterinary clinic nursed the kittens back to health, but the incident shined a light on a harsh reality of abandoned pets in East Texas.

Those kittens were nursed back to health by Spence and White Veterinary Hospital and housed by Nicholas Pet Haven.