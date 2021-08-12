Kitten at SPCA of East Texas overcomes bad eye infection, gets adopted

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A kitten brought to the SPCA of East Texas with a bad eye infection is healed and entering a brighter future.
The kitten, named Boss Baby, was brought to SPCA of East Texas at only 3 weeks old with eyes closed shut with infection.
“He is the definition of a miracle kitten but thanks to his foster mom, Brittany Carpenter, he is doing much better!” SPCA of East Texas said in a Facebook post.
Eventually Boss Baby was adopted by Carpenter’s sister-in-law, Julie Bovenkamp, who fell in love with the kitten during a family visit.
Bovenkamp took Boss Baby to live life in Richardson.
Boss Baby is not the only East Texas kitten who was found with an infection and in need of a home. Back in May, a litter of kittens were found tied in a garbage bag in Tyler. A local veterinary clinic nursed the kittens back to health, but the incident shined a light on a harsh reality of abandoned pets in East Texas.
Those kittens were nursed back to health by Spence and White Veterinary Hospital and housed by Nicholas Pet Haven.
