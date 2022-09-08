TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A kitten who was injured after being thrown out of a car has fully recovered, said the SPCA of East Texas.

Rockstar, the kitten, was found in the middle of the road, and the shelter said they had to act quickly because his face and tail were severely hurt. Some weeks have passed, and now, Rockstar looks different, and is hoping to find his new family.

Rockstar loves playing with toys and running around the house, and the SPCA of East Texas said he would probably enjoy living with a younger cat that he can play with. He can also be playful with dogs.

Rockstar is already litterbox trained and fully vetted and is hoping to be in an indoor home.

His birthday is around May 4. If you would like to adopt this adorable kitten, click here.

NOTE: Some of the photos below are graphic.