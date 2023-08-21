LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter in Lufkin will not accept new intakes this week because they are full.

The shelter announced that for the past month and a half, they have met the criteria to be considered a “no-kill shelter,” which is having a 90% adoption rate.

“Our staff is working overtime to continue that incredible feat, and find placements for all of our lovable fur babies,” according to the shelter.

All month long, adoption fees are only $40, which includes spaying/neutering, shots and microchipping. To find out how you can help or find a pet yourself, call 936-633-0218, stop by their location at 1901 Hill St. or visit their website.