TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This week on East Texas Live, Emilee Moore, a local author of a children’s book, stopped by to tell the community about her work.

Moore described her book, “A Friend for Princess Ada,” which is about a young princess who is looking for a best friend. In the book, the princess asks people in the village to help her, and they bring her different animals to be her friend.

Moore said that Princess Ada is inspired by her own daughter, Ada, and the dog in the book is inspire by her family dog, Simon.

The book is geared towards ages 3 to 8 years old. Moore said that if you purchase the book this month, 30% of the profits will go to NBC’s Clear the Shelters campaign.

“I wrote this book to honor the love that I had gotten from my dogs. I wanted to come out here today to encourage people to adopt… I was a very reluctant adopter but I learned how much joy comes into one’s life when you adopt,” said Moore.

You can order off of Emilee Moore’s website here. The book is also available at stores such as Barnes & Noble and Amazon, but to ensure that proceeds go to the Clear the Shelters initiative, Moore suggests that you order directly from her website.