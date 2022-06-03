TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas shelters say they are dealing with “a stray animal crisis” as hundreds of abandoned cats and dogs show up to their doorstep.

“We are reaching like an epidemic level,” said Deborah Dobbs, President of SPCA of East Texas.

Cats can have litters of four to eight at a time.

“The statistics are one female cat and her offspring in 7 years can produce 420,000 kittens. So, if only 1 tenth of those survive it gets out of hand very quickly,” said Gayle Helms, Executive Director of Pets Fur People.

Numbers can get out of hand quickly, and that’s exactly what is happening right now.

“The stray population is on the rise, it’s higher than I have ever seen it before. I’ve been doing this for over 10 years, and if we don’t start spaying and neutering proactively in our community it’s just going to get worse,” said Dobbs.

The SPCA of East Texas says they have over 100 kittens in their care.

“So, I have to say that we are at an all time high. This organization has been in existence 12 years now and we have never had the amount of inventory, for lack of better words, of homeless animals,” said Dobbs.

Shelters and rescues like the SPCA of East Texas are receiving calls daily asking to rehome pets or to take in animals. Even having kittens left on their door step with notes.

“I think probably the economy really has scared people not to adopt, and not really to even bother about spaying and neutering,” said Helms.

The SPCA of East Texas and Pets Fur People are helping pet owners to find low-cost spaying and neutering.

“We offer very affordable prices at our snippet clinic here in Tyler. There are other services in the community, and in Gregg county there’s low cost spay and neuter services,” said Dobbs.

Shelters and rescues are urging East Texans to help foster these animals. All fosters would be provided with food, supplies, and vet care free of charge.

“Fosters are the key to our survival, our ability to save more lives,” said Dobbs.

The SPCA of East Texas says East Texans can help by donating puppy and kitten food, litter or by coming by and adopting one of their adorable animals.