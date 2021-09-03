KETK East Texas Clear the Shelters August 23-September 19, 2021 Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches

Local SPCA dog park awarded $5,000 grant from PetSafe

Clear the Shelters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler dog park recently won thousands of dollars and plenty of bragging rights.

SPCA’s Bossart Bark Park won a nationwide competition to get a $5,000 grant for their dog park. Only four other towns received the same honor from PetSafe, a maker of pet products.

This journey started back in May when nominations first opened for the competition. Bossart was chosen as a finalist in August, and voting happened throughout the month.

Finalists were chosen from a panel of PetSafe judges that scored each submission on the level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project within the community and the impact that a dog park project will have on the community, said information from contest organizers.

Bossart Bark Park is an 8-acre community park with hills and trees for families and their four-legged friends. It is located off Grande Boulevard between Highway 155 and Old Jacksonville Highway.

Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.

KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:

More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51