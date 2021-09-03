Local SPCA dog park awarded $5,000 grant from PetSafe

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler dog park recently won thousands of dollars and plenty of bragging rights.

SPCA’s Bossart Bark Park won a nationwide competition to get a $5,000 grant for their dog park. Only four other towns received the same honor from PetSafe, a maker of pet products.

This journey started back in May when nominations first opened for the competition. Bossart was chosen as a finalist in August, and voting happened throughout the month.

Finalists were chosen from a panel of PetSafe judges that scored each submission on the level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project within the community and the impact that a dog park project will have on the community, said information from contest organizers.

Bossart Bark Park is an 8-acre community park with hills and trees for families and their four-legged friends. It is located off Grande Boulevard between Highway 155 and Old Jacksonville Highway.