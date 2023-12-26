LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Kurth Memorial Animal Services is asking for blanket donations as their shelter is “overflowing” with dogs and cats that need homes.

Last year, the shelter reportedly took in 3,700 animals. They are asking for clean, small to medium-sized blankets and newspaper donations for their shelter animals.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 1901 Hill St. in Lufkin at the following times:

Tuesday-Friday: 12 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

12 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Saturday: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

You can also drop off donations at City Hall before Jan. 15, and the shelter will get them from there.

To view animals waiting on their forever homes, you can visit the city of Lufkin’s website. If you can’t adopt but still want to help out local furry friends, you can foster an animal or volunteer at the shelter. Anyone interested in helping out is asked to call Animal Services Manager Morgan Williams at 936-630-0516.