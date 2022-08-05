MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Pet Adoption Center opened its doors one year ago, and on

Aug. 6, families are invited to the Birthday Celebration “Pawty”!

The event will be an open house at the MPAC, located at 2502 E. Travis in Marshall from 12:30 to 3 p.m. There will be tours, crafts and activities for the kids and lots of new and exciting things to see around the facility.

On Sunday, as part of Clear the Shelters month, Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall will underwrite adoptions so that adopters pay only a $20 fee.

Café Mojo Beverage Bar will be on-site selling refreshments. The event is organized by the Friends of Marshall Animals and sponsored by Patterson Dodge Jeep Ram.