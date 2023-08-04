MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Pet Adoption Center will be celebrating it’s second anniversary with a birthday celebration “Pawty” at 11 a.m. on Aug. 9.

Marshall police said the party will be a great opportunity to celebrate saving animal’s lives, eat cake or even a adopt a pet. Since their establishment two years ago MPAC staff, Friends of Marshall Animals, volunteers and donors have worked to lower the euthanasia rate in their area, officials said.

According to a press release, the center’s life saving efforts have been recognized by American Pets Alive!, a national program tasked with spreading the No Kill movement across the country.

As a part of it’s “Let’s Fix Marshall” campaign, the center aims to make spaying and neutering services easily accessible to Marshall residents.

To learn more visit the Marshall Pet Adoption Center online.