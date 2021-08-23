More than 150 animals make their way from New Orleans to New Jersey

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NBCUniversal teamed up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition, the Animal Rescue Site and Greater Good Charities to bring more than 150 animals from eight shelters around Louisiana to New Jersey and Massachusetts where they will receive medical treatment, if necessary, and then be put up for adoption.

The star of NBC’s New Amsterdam, Ryan Eggold, a rescue owner himself, was in Morristown, New Jersey to welcome the pets.

“I would like to adopt them all, and how many can I fit in my house,” Eggold said. “It’s heartwarming to see them land and know that we’re going to get them care and find them a great home.”

Eggold had the chance to get acquainted with several of the animals.

“I’m a huge supporter of Clear the Shelters, just because I think rescue dogs, rescue cats [and] rescue animals are the best,” Eggold continued. “They’re so full of love. They’re so kind. And I think it really means something to be rescued from a shelter and given a great home.”

Eggold rescued a pit named Jodie.

“She’s just my best friend. She’s the greatest…I think everybody should do it,” Eggold said.