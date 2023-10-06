TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven opened in Tyler in 2013 with the mission of trying to save as many pets as they can.

“We save a lot of dogs that otherwise would be taken to other places, and they would be euthanized as they walked in the door,” said Daphne Smith, Shelter Manager at Nicholas Pet Haven.

Fast forward to now and they are facing more than thirty thousand dollars in vet expenses. Even with $10,000 raised so far, the rescue still owes Dr. Gary Spence at Spence and White Veterinary Hospital a five figure amount of money.

“Things can get relatively expensive, particularly the ones that Cindy tries to save because they’re hurt so bad that most of the other clinics, they won’t mess with them,” said Spence.

With all their bills stacking up, adoption or fostering is important to save animals.

“We just don’t have the donations coming in like they used to. Also, Facebook is doing a lot of changes by the end of the month, they’re going to stop donations from being able to come through Facebook,” said Smith.

Dr. Spence said the issue isn’t just the cost, but the overwhelming number of dogs and cats being dropped off since COVID-19 when adoption rates were high.

“So now they want to dispose of them and the shelters and the county and the Tyler Animal Control, everybody is filling up with all these animals that aren’t wanted anymore, and it’s a shame because these animals were there for them when they needed them,” said Spence.

Smith said to help relieve some of the burden they have partnered with Coldwell Banker Apex Realtors for a weekend clear the shelter event with adoption fees waived.

“We’re going to have tents set up out front, we’ll have a lot of dogs walking around, we have fosters bringing in some of their dogs, and we’re hoping that we’ll get a lot of people to come out, have some adoptions,” said Smith.

Nicholas Pet Haven said any donation helps and that they hope they can continue to help save strays for years to come.

To donate visit Nicholas Pet Haven online or on Facebook.