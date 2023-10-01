TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven in Tyler said on Saturday that they’ll have to close their animal rescue at the end of this year if they can’t gather enough money to pay their bills.

The nonprofit organization said that they had raised $4,750 towards their $16215 veterinarian bill at the time of their post but that vet bill doesn’t even include other bills like their ER bill.

They added that they think many people might not be seeing their posts if they’ve been shadow banned by Facebook.

Nicholas Pet Haven is waving adoption fees on Saturday, Oct. 7. The organization also accepts the wish list items shown in the image below:

Photo courtesy of Nicholas Pet Haven.

To learn more about adopting a pet or how to donate, visit Nicholas Pet Haven online, on Facebook or call them at 903-312-7585.